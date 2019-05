Danny MacAskill, une nounou pas comme les autres - © Tous droits réservés

Danny Macaskill: Danny Daycare - 20/05/2019 In his latest film Danny Macaskill takes on some child care the only way he knows how... by taking them for a wee bike ride around Scotland! No children were involved in any stunts during the making of Danny Daycare... Please don't try this at home (obviously!). Copyright - Cut Media Created by http://cutmedia.com Music: 'Hitchin a Ride' by Vanity Fare courtesy of Universal Music