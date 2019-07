Le sélectionneur brésilien Tite demande "plus de respect" à Lionel Messi

Will Argentina's Lionel Messi be punished for calling the referees corrupt? | Copa America -... ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno share their thoughts on Lionel Messi's comments after he received a red card in Argentina's 2-1 win over Chile in the Copa America third-place match. Moreno calls Messi's comments "irresponsible," but admits that the Barcelona star's strong tone could endear him even more to Argentina's fans. Nicol shows his support for the Argentina captain by saying, "sometimes you have to get how you're feeling off your chest even when you know you'll be fined." #ESPNFC For all the latest from ESPN FC TV, be sure to sign up for ESPN+: https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC