Arsène Wenger nommé directeur du développement du football mondial de la FIFA

UNMISSABLE! The ULTIMATE Arsène Wenger tribute - 13/11/2019 22 years, 7 FA Cups, 3 Premier League titles, an Invincible season, thousands of memories and total love and commitment to the club... MERCI ARSÈNE! For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It's FREE and is the Home of the Game: http://po.st/YTArsenalPlayer Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: http://arsn.al/Subscribe Follow us on Facebook: http://po.st/facebookyt Follow us on Twitter: http://po.st/twitteryt Follow us on Instagram: http://po.st/instagramyt Follow us on Soundcloud: http://po.st/soundcloudyt This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club. This channel will aim to showcase the personality of Arsenal Football Club and give fans more of an insight into what it's like to be at this fantastic club. This channel will look behind the scenes and get closer to the likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette, Jack Wilshere, Danny Welbeck, Hector Bellerin, Petr Čech, Aaron Ramsey, Santi Cazorla and more. ABOUT ARSENAL FC Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886. They have amassed 13 League titles, 13 FA Cups and many other major trophies since then. Their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.