Le Celtic ne tremble pas et poursuit sa route vers les poules de la Champions League

???? Trademark free-kick from Leigh Griffiths | Celtic star scores on competitive return! -... LG9⃣???? Leigh Griffiths back doing what he does best in his first competitive start since December! ???? #UCL #CELKAL #LG9 --- Watch exclusive player and manager interviews, full-match replays and go behind the scenes of Celtic FC ONLY on Celtic TV. Subscribe today! https://www.celticfc.tv/ Subscribe to Official YouTube channel of the Champions and never miss another video. http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=celticfc http://www.celticfc.net/ http://http://www.celticfc.tv/ http://www.facebook.com/CelticFC/ http://www.twitter.com/CelticFC/ www.instagram.com/CelticFC/ https://www.snapchat.com/add/celticfc/