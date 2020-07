Malgré le 20e but en série A de Lukaku, l'Inter s'incline face à Bologne

20 - Romelu #Lukaku is only the 4th #Inter’s player able to score at least 20 goals in his first ever season in #SerieA in the first 30 MDs, after Giuseppe Meazza in 1930, Stefano Nyers in 1949 and Ronaldo in 1998. Predator.#InterBologna pic.twitter.com/XHURNarp1Y