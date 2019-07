La Juventus et l'AS Roma s'échangent Leonardo Spinazzola et Luca Pellegrini

Good luck and thank you, Leonardo Spinazzola! - 01/07/2019 Leonardo Spinazzola departs Juventus, joining AS Roma after spending one year in the Bianconeri first team, having begun in the Juventus Primavera. All the best and good luck, Leonardo! ???? Watch MORE exclusive content only on Juventus TV ➡️ http://juve.it/av4M30lm55Y ???? Subscribe here to our YouTube channel: http://juve.it/BgUp30iwWec Founded in 1897, Juventus Football Club is the most successful team in Italy, with a rich history of winning and hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. ???? Follow on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Juventus Twitter: https://twitter.com/juventusfcen Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juventus ???? Visit our website: http://www.juventus.com/en