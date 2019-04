Thomas Vermaelen de retour dans le groupe du Barça à l'heure de fêter le titre

Final training session before the visit to Alavés - 23/04/2019 On Monday the team trained for the final ahead of the game against Deportivo Alavés. The session saw all the available players involved at the Ciutat Esportiva with Todibo returning to train with his team mates. Iñaki Peña from the B side also trained and Thomas Vermaelen received the medical all clear to make the trip to Vitoria. ---- FC Barcelona on Social Media Subscribe to our official channel http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=fcbarcelona Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona Instagram: http://www.instagram.com Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona Google+: http://plus.google.com/+FCBarcelona Viber: http://chats.viber.com/fcbarcelona