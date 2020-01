Luis Suarez sera opéré du genou dimanche, plus d'un mois d'indisponibilité évoquée

A DAY WITH LUIS SUÁREZ DURING THE 2019 US TOUR - 11/01/2020 We accompany the Blaugrana No.9 on the tour of the United States, where he tells us how his pre-season is going and his routine during the trips to Miami and Michigan ---- FC Barcelona on Social Media Subscribe to our official channel http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=fcbarcelona Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona Instagram: http://www.instagram.com Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona Viber: http://chats.viber.com/fcbarcelona