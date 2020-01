Le Real Madrid recrute la pépite brésilienne Reinier - © Twitter - @realmadrid

Reinier | NEW Real Madrid player - 20/01/2020 Reinier Jesus Carvalho (19/01/2002, Brasilia, Brazil) is now a Real Madrid player. An attacking midfielder whose major strengths lie in his technical ability and creative talent on the ball, the youngster has really thrived at Flamengo, where he has established himself as one of the leading emerging stars in the world game. ???? SUBSCRIBE YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf ???? FOLLOW US FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/realmadrid INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid TWITTER: http://twitter.com/realmadrid SNAPCHAT: http://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid ???? BECOME A MADRIDISTA: https://www.realmadrid.com/en/fans/madridistas/international ???? JOIN THE MADRIDISTA NATION: https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/RealMadrid/?entrypoint_surface=youtube