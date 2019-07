Steve Bruce nommé entraîneur de Newcastle

Newcastle United | Players return for first day of pre-season - 17/07/2019 Newcastle United's first team players have returned for the first day of pre-season training. While those who have been on international duty - including Miguel Almíron, Fabian Schär, Martin Dúbravka and Christian Atsu - remain on an extended break, the rest of the squad are back in Benton to begin preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.