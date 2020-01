Le jeune Curtis Jones libère Liverpool face à Everton, Divock Origi à l'assist

Divock Origi - © PAUL ELLIS - AFP

Sensational Jones Screamer Wins Derby! | Liverpool 1-0 Everton | Emirates FA Cup 19/20 - 05/01/2020 Curtis Jones was the hero of the Merseyside derby, as his incredible long-range strike sealed the win for Liverpool and a place in the Fourth Round. Extended highlights will be live at 12pm on the channel! Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates! Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/thefacup To find out more about The FA Cup visit: http://thefa.com/TheEmiratesFACup The FA Cup on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup