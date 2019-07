Recapping the scrappy Tottenham vs. Man United match & the impact of Eric Bailly's injury | ESPN FC... ESPN FC's Steve Nicol, Stewart Robson, and Shaka Hislop briefly touch on the tough tackles during Tottenham's clash with Manchester United and the impact the injury of Eric Bailly will have on the remaining weeks of the transfer window. With Man United potentially losing another center back, are they now desperate to secure Harry Maguire's signature and could they even need to buy an additional defender for cover? ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC