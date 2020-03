RB Leipzig, portrait d'un club qui s'est donné des ailes

Timo Werner - What Makes The RB Leipzig Speedster So Good? - 11/03/2020 Timo Werner – the development of Leipzig’s Mr Unstoppable ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS Timo Werner is one of the fastest and most skilful players in the Bundesliga. The Leipzig striker has started this season in red-hot form, with his best first half of a Bundesliga campaign to date. New coach Julian Nagelsmann seems to have made Werner even more prolific, but what's he doing better? Is it a system change, his teammates or is it just that Werner is simply better than ever? What do you think: how many goals will Werner score this season? Let us know in the comments! ► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT ► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab: https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!