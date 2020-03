Pourquoi Dietmar Hopp est-il détesté par de nombreux fans de Bundesliga ?

Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim nearly ended match due to offensive fan banner | 2020 Bundesliga Season -... In the midst of a 6-0 Bayern Munich win over Hoffenheim, a fan banner in the Bayern section was unfurled, which was offensive to Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp. Teams were cleared off the field and match abandonment seemed to be on the table before the teams re-took the field and dribbled out the last 10 minutes of the match. #FOXSoccer #Bundesliga #Bayern #Hoffenheim SUBSCRIBE to get the latest FOX Soccer content: http://foxs.pt/SubscribeFOXSOCCER ►Top 50 FIFA Women's World Cup™ Moments: https://foxs.pt/Top50WomensWorldCupMoments ►Bundesliga Highlights & Features 2019-20: https://foxs.pt/FOXSOCCERBundesliga1920 About FOX Soccer: With exclusive highlights, original programming, and behind the scenes footage, FOX Soccer’s YouTube channel provides the sports content that fans are hungry for. FOX Soccer presents: Bundesliga, MLS, FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup, Copa America, Gold Cup and many more. Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim nearly ended match due to offensive fan banner | 2020 Bundesliga Season https://youtu.be/5EAK4F4MyGk FOX Soccer https://www.youtube.com/user/Foxsoccer