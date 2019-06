Marco Reus élu meilleur joueur de la saison en Bundesliga par ses pairs, Witsel dans le XI

Götze, Witsel & Co. - Borussia Dortmund's Crazy Glasses Challenge - 12/02/2019 Limited visibility in Dortmund! ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS As a football player, you should know how to score goals! But what if we put some obstacles in the way? Find out how the Bundesliga stars perform in the Crazy Glasses Challenge! No matter if Kaleidosopic glasses or glasses that swap left and right - a lot of teamwork is required! And of course the fun is not to be missed. Enjoy Borussia Dortmund's part 3! How well did they perform? Let us know in the comments! ► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT ► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab: https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!