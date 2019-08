Le Bayern Munich s'offre les services d'Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perišić joins FC Bayern on loan! - 13/08/2019 FC Bayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The 30-year-old World Cup runner-up joins Bayern from Inter Milan with immediate effect. The two clubs have agreed a one-year loan deal until 30 June 2020, with the option for FC Bayern to sign the player on a permanent deal after that. ► #MiaSanMia - Subscribe & hit the bell????: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fcbayern Snapchat: https://fc.bayern/FCBayernSnaps Website: https://fcbayern.com FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive