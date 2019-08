Dodi Lukebakio poursuit son bail en Bundesliga et met le cap sur le Hertha Berlin

Bayern München vs. Düsseldorf | 3-3 | 21-Year-Old Hat-Trick Hero Shocks Neuer - 01/08/2019 Müller’s brace not enough – Düsseldorf’s dramatic last-gasp equaliser ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS A Thomas Müller brace was not enough for Bayern to overcome Fortuna Düsseldorf. The German record champions took a 3-1 lead against the promoted side, but Dodi Lukebakio pulled one back before levelling the scores in the last minute. The 21-year-old forward scored 3 goals against Bayern, the first player to bag a Bundesliga hat-trick against Germany number one Manuel Neuer. It was the big surprise on Matchday 12. Enjoy the highlights of the dramatic 6-goal thriller! #FCBF95 ► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT ► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab: https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!