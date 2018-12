Origi très content de son but "spécial", Klopp s'excuse pour sa célébration

"I have to apologise because I didn't want to be disrespectful but I couldn't stop myself."



Was the @LFC manager's reaction to Divock Origi's injury-time winner unacceptable?



Jurgen Klopp apologises to Marco Silva after wild Merseyside derby celebration: https://t.co/VheaKrZ8aI pic.twitter.com/w4hg0QoKwV