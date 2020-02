Le PSG 1ère puissance mondiale, pas de club belge dans le top 100

European clubs dominate the 2020 Soccerex Football Finance 100 Top 30



-24 of the top 30 are European clubs (80%)

-3 US clubs (10%)

-3 Asian clubs (10%) - 2 Japanese and 1 Chinese



To see the full breakdown of the top 30 rankings, go to: https://t.co/Q7m60A26l4 pic.twitter.com/dN1YuxkZHL