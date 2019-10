Hat-trick et record de buts en une saison en MLS pour Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela Smashes MLS Scoring Record With a HAT TRICK, Including a Fantastic Bicycle Kick!! -... Carlos Vela (LAFC) breaks Major League Soccer's single-season scoring record on Decision Day against the Colorado Rapids. In the space of 3 minutes, Vela scores a long range stunner into the top corner, then follows it up with a clever bicycle kick to get his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season. In the 50th minute, he completes a hat trick, taking him up to 34 goals on the season. This takes him past Josef Martinez's previous record of 31 goals in an MLS season.