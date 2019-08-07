Dragus, élément offensif de 20 ans, nouveau renfort du Standard

Ce mercredi, en fin de matinée, le Standard de Liège et le FC Viitorul Constanta ont acté l'accord relatif au transfert de Denis Dragus. Le Roumain de 20 ans, élément à vocation offensive, a inscrit 13 buts en 57 matches avec la formation de son pays.
Le Standard poursuit ainsi un mercato très agité avec les arrivées notamment de Selim Amallah (Mouscron), Mergim Vojvoda (Mouscron), Aleksandar Boljevic (Waasland-Beveren), Nicolas Gavory (FC Utrecht), Anthony Limbombe (FC Nantes), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino) ou encore Felipe Avenatti (Bologne).