La Chine tombe sous le charme d'une unijambiste devenue star du culturisme

Female bodybuilder with one leg captures hearts in China | AFP - 07/01/2021 Losing a leg did not stop Gui Yuna from achieving her dreams. The 35-year-old former Paralympian has now chosen to take on competitive bodybuilding, and has gone viral on Chinese social media for her positive attitude and inspiring story.