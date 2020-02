Chris Froome, discret aux Emirats, a encore du boulot avant de retrouver son niveau

Making his comeback after 8 months of absence, @ChrisFroome shows he can still go hard. Here's his data from the crosswind earlier:



Duration: 5’23

‍Avg Speed: 58.0 km/h

Max Speed: 67.8 km/h

Avg Power: 360W

Max Power: 860W

Avg Cadence: 99 rpm

______________

#UAETour pic.twitter.com/mdZVjp5mEh