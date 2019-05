Un contre-la-montre pour débuter le Giro (live commenté à 16h50)

Giro d'Italia 2019 | Stage 1 - 10/05/2019 STAGE 1, Saturday 11 May – Bologna-Bologna (San Luca) ITT – 8.2km This is a short Individual Time Trial with 6km of flat roads followed by 2km of steep climbing. The route covers wide, largely straight, city streets until the foot of the San Luca climb. It lasts 2.1km and has an average gradient of 9.7% with long sections above 10% and the steepest section at 16% in the final kilometer.