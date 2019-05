Pascal Ackermann ne souffre d'aucune fracture, mais seulement de contusions

Giro d'Italia 2019 | Stage 10 | Best of - 21/05/2019 Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), the winner of the 2016 Milan-Sanremo, claimed his first ever stage victory at the Giro d'Italia in a crash-marred finale that affected the Maglia Ciclamino Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) who went down. Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the podium. Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) came home safely and retained the Maglia Rosa.