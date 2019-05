Nibali a "limité les dégâts" à Anterselva, Roglic n'a pas renoncé

Giro d'Italia 2019 | Stage 17 | Highlights - 29/05/2019 The French rider Nans Peter (AG2R La Mondiale) won solo Stage 17 of the 102nd Giro d'Italia, 181km from Commezzadura (Val di Sole) to Anterselva / Antholz. Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton - Scott) and Davide Formolo (Bora - Hansgrohe) finished second and third, respectively. Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) gains in the General Classification, wearing the Maglia Rosa of race leader.