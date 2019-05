Ewan remporte la 11e étape du Giro au sprint

A brilliant final Stage 11 sprint by @CalebEwan @Lotto_Soudal saw him hit an awesome peak power of 1390W



Time: 14"

Avg Speed: 61.1km/h

Max Speed: 62.6km/h

Avg Power: 1110W

Max Power: 1390W

Avg Cadence: 106rpm#Giro #VelonLive pic.twitter.com/P3JpftPGlV