Caleb Ewan « soulagé » après son succès

Caleb Ewan - © LUK BENIES - AFP

Giro d'Italia 2019 | Stage 8 | Last KM - 18/05/2019 The Australian rider Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) won Stage 8 of the 102nd Giro d'Italia, 239km from Tortoreto Lido to Pesaro. Elia Viviani (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora - Hansgrohe) finished second and third, respectively. Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) wears the Maglia Rosa of leader of the General Classification.