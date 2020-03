Un jour dans l'intimité de Tim, Sophie et Georgette Wellens, confinés à Monaco

Tim Wellens - © Youtube Lotto Soudal

LOCKDOWN JOURNALS (1) - Tim Wellens - 22/03/2020 In these COVID-19 times, our Lotto Soudal pro cyclists give a behind-the-scenes insight into their everyday lives. In the first episode of the Lockdown Journals, Tim Wellens shows us around during his day from his home base in Monaco.