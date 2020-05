Tom Van Asbroeck prolonge pour deux ans avec Israel Start-Up Nation

“Mr. Reliable" Tom Van Asbroeck signs for two more seasons.



- ISN’s first move towards reshaping the team for 2021.

- The Belgian has proved to be the team's most productive rider.



More about @Tomvanasbroeck: https://t.co/hAFclLYci8



1/2#yallaisrael pics: Noa Arnon. pic.twitter.com/GSCWa0YPwr