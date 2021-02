Peter Sagan et son frère Juraj en quarantaine après un test positif au coronavirus

TEAM NEWS: Peter Sagan infected with Covid-19



At a training camp in Gran Canaria, @petosagan, his brother Juraj, and @ErikBaska tested positive for Covid-19. All three are well and in quarantine.



Read more here: https://t.co/i2MqpWCYYY



: Chiara Redaschi pic.twitter.com/tvOwAxXj2a