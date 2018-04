Peter Sagan au départ de l'Amstel, une première depuis cinq ans

Guess who is coming to @Amstelgoldrace?!



Right, our @UCI_cycling #WorldChampion @petosagan will also be on the start line at #AmstelGoldRace with his #BORAhansgrohe teammates@Ackes171 | @benedetticesare | @MBurghardt83 | @PatricKonrad | @JayMcCarthy1 | @muehlberger_94 | pic.twitter.com/joYCIjnAko