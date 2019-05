Mathieu van der Poel gagne le shorttrack à Nove Mesto

Anton Cooper XCO Nové Město Course Preview | UCI MTB World Cup 2019 - 24/05/2019 ►Tune-in LIVE to Nove Mesto - https://win.gs/NoveMesto19 Hot off the season opener in Albstadt, XC rider’s keep the momentum going (and hopefully with less mud) into Round 2 of the UCI XCO MTB World Cup. Known for having one of the best crowds on the circuit and a favorite course among the rider’s this weekend’s race will not disappoint. Join Ric McLaughlin and Trek’s Anton Cooper on a course preview from Nové Město. Can you predict the winner’s of the 2019 UCI XC MTB World Cup? Place your bets with the Red Bull Medal Predictor now! - https://win.gs/UCIMedalPredictor - Experience the world of Red Bull Bike like you have never seen it before. With the best bike videos, from Mountain Bike Downhill to Cross Country plus BMX and original series, prepare for your "stoke factor" to be at an all time high. Subscribe to Red Bull Bike on Youtube: https://win.gs/SubToRedBullBike Get the FREE Red Bull TV apps for all your devices: http://onelink.to/yfbct7 Watch Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/WatchRBTVBike See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U Red Bull Bike on Facebook: https://win.gs/RedBullBikeFacebook Red Bull Bike on Instagram: http://win.gs/RedBullBikeInstagram