Loïc Vliegen prolonge avec Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans

LOIC VLIEGEN LOYAL TO #CWGT!@LoicVliegen "I'm happy to continue the adventure with Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans. I want to keep improving myself in this leader role, hoping to achieve as much good results as possible for the team!"



