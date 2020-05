Les cyclistes norvégiens de retour à la compétition avec des... courses secrètes

There was some road cycling action in today with a 4.1km time trial up Krokkleiva. @andreaslek of @UnoXteam was the fastest of the 10 participants ahead of @JumboVismaRoad's @Tobias_S_Foss and @adneholter of @JokerFuelNorway. https://t.co/orWAfTWgUJ pic.twitter.com/Rk18eHAPG0