Le jeune Belge Harm Vanhoucke passe pro chez Lotto-Soudal

As of 1 July, Harm Vanhoucke will join the pro team of Lotto Soudal. Vanhoucke is currently recovering from anaemia, but he started training again.



@Harm_VH : "I look very much forward to becoming pro, it is like a dream come true."



