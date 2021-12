Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert pense à l'avenir avec les jeunes Dries de Pooter et Madis Mihkels

WELCOME ????@AikeVisbeek????️"We're convinced that the years in the U23 category are precious for the progression of young talents, so we created a unique development trajectory for Dries & Madis to step up to the World Tour!"



Read more????????https://t.co/vNFd36oxwD



???? @cyclingmedia_ag pic.twitter.com/0V59rIjQUT