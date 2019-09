Evenepoel : "Les premiers mois j’étais encore un junior mais maintenant je me sens comme un pro" - © DAVID STOCKMAN - BELGA

Remco Evenepoel: Enjoying life with the Wolfpack - 20/09/2019 He took 2019 by storm, he set some records along the way, and generated a lot of buzz around him, but at the end of the day, 19-year-old Remco Evenepoel is just a normal guy. Of course, he likes winning (who doesn’t love that?), he is ready to help the team whenever necessary, and is always open to learning, but one of the biggest challenges he faces is when he’s craving for an ice cream – which happens quite often, that we can assure you of. Video: La Pédale