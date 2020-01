Barbier remporte la première étape du Tour de San Juan, Evenepoel chute dans le final

Vuelta a San Juan 2020 Stage 1 HIGHLIGHTS | San Juan City - 27/01/2020 The first stage of the 2020 Vuelta a San Jaun starts in the city of San Juan and tours the local countryside around Ullum and before returning for a sprint showdown in the city streets. With a mix of WorldTour teams opening their season in Argentina don’t miss our highlights of this South American race. Subscribe to GCN Racing: https://gcn.eu/gcn-racing Check out the GCN shop: https://gcn.eu/2WZ #GCN #Cycling #BikeRacing Check out the GCN App: https://gcn.eu/app Let us know what your favourite race is, and which races you’d like us to cover. Brought to you by the world’s biggest #cycling channel, the Global Cycling Network (GCN), GCN Racing goes deeper into the pro peloton and races, covering all of the drama from the world’s biggest races. With years of racing and industry expertise, we’ll have race highlights, livestreams and in-depth analysis of professional cycling. GCN Racing puts you in the centre of the action: from highlights of the Tour de France and Giro Rosa through to the biggest one day races in professional cycling. Engage with on the channel and across social media – we’re here to answer every question you’ve got on cycling racing. GCN - https://gcn.eu/SubscribeToGCN GCN Japan: https://gcn.eu/subscribe-gcn-japan GCN Italia: https://gcn.eu/GCN-Italia Suscribirse a GCN en Español: http://gcn.eu/Suscribirse The GCN Club - http://gcn.eu/club YouTube Channel - http://gcn.eu/gcnYT Facebook - http://gcn.eu/gcnFb Instagram - http://gcn.eu/GCNInsta Google+ - http://gcn.eu/gcnGPlus Twitter - http://gcn.eu/gcnTW GMBN Tech - http://gmbn.tech/subscribe GCN Tech - http://gcntech.co/subscribe EMBN - http://embn.me/subscribe