Victoire des Américains lors du match des jeunes au All-Star NBA

2020 NBA Rising Stars Game | 2020 NBA All-Star - 15/02/2020 Miles Bridges took home MVP honors for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars as he led the USA Team to a 151-131 victory over the World Team. Bridges led the USA Team with 20 PTS, along with 5 REB and 5 AST, while Zion Williamson tallied 14 PTS in the victory. RJ Barrett led the World Team with 27 PTS, along with 6 REB and 5 AST, while Brandon Clarke added 22 PTS and 8 REB in the losing effort. Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5