Toronto ne laisse pas passer sa chance et mène 2-1 - © EZRA SHAW - AFP

Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry Combine for 53 Points | NBA Finals Game 3 - 06/06/2019 Kawhi Leonard registered his 13th 30-point game of the 2019 NBA Playoffs as he led the Raptors with 30 points (9-17 FG), to go with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Leonard joins Michael Jordan (4x), Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant (2x), and LeBron James (2x) as the only players in NBA Playoffs history to have ever recorded 13+ 30-point games in a single playoff run. Kyle Lowry added 23 points and 9 assists in the victory. Game 4 is set to take place on Friday, June 7th at 9:00pm ET on ABC.