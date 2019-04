Toronto frappe fort d'entrée, San Antonio craque

Nikola Jokic Joins ELITE Company With Game 7 Triple-Double | April 27, 2019 - 28/04/2019 Led by the 2nd triple-double of the series for Nikola Jokic, (21 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists), the Nuggets defeated the Spurs 90-86 in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. With this triple-double, Jokic becomes the 3rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles in the first Playoff appearance of their career, joining LeBron James (2, 2005-06) and Magic Johnson (5, 1979-80). Jokic’s triple-double is also the 1st in a Game 7 since LeBron James in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals (6/19/16). Jamal Murray led all scorers with 23 points (9-19 FG) to go along with 5 rebounds for the Nuggets, while Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 21 points (8-17 FG) and 8 rebounds. This is the first series win for the Nuggets since the 2008-09 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets will face the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday, April 29th at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Subscribe to the NBA: http://bit.ly/2rCglzY For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at http://www.nba.com Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/e/yGbauuaHeU