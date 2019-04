Toronto et Denver remettent les pendules à l'heure - © Vaughn Ridley - AFP

Damian Lillard and C. J. McCollum Lead Portland to a 2-0 Series Lead | April 16, 2019 - 17/04/2019 The Trail Blazers defeated the Thunder tonight in Portland by the final score of 114-94, securing a 2-0 lead in this best-of-7 series. C.J. McCollum led all scorers with 33 points (12-22 FG), 8 rebounds and 5 assists for the Trail Blazers, while Damian Lillard added 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3pt FG), 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots in the victory. Paul George scored a team-high 27 points (11-20 FG) for the Thunder with 8 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook tallied 14 points (5-20 FG), 11 assists and 9 rebounds in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers shot 13-32 (40.6%) from 3-point range in the game, compared to 5-28 (17.9%) 3-point shooting for the Thunder. Game 3 will take place in Oklahoma City on Friday, April 19th at 9:30p.m. ET on ESPN.