Portland insatiable, Toronto stoppé

.@russwest44 filled it up for the @okcthunder with a massive line of 37 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST & 2 STL for 74.6 #NBAFantasy points and is your #FantasyPlayeroftheDay!



Russ has now put up 5 consecutive trip-dubs and has posted 123 PTS, 57 REB & 58 AST for 271.4 FPTS in that span! pic.twitter.com/eCiS6MM2Ef