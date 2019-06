NBA : Zion Williamson star très attendue de la Draft 2019

Zion Williamson - © Patrick Smith - AFP

Zion Williamson's top 10 plays of the season | SportsCenter - 19/06/2019 SportsCenter counts down Duke Blue Devils freshman phenom Zion Williamson’s top 10 plays of the season. (0:06) #10: Cam Reddish floats alley-oop to Zion for two-handed slam vs. Eastern Michigan (0:33) #9: Tre Jones’s lobs to Zion for the finish vs. Texas Tech (0:58) #8: Zion slings one-handed bounce pass to Tre Jones vs. Florida State (1:27) #7: Zion throws down the hammer vs. Eastern Michigan (1:42) #6: Zion shows off with a windmill slam vs. San Diego State (2:07) #5: Zion steals and slams vs. North Carolina (2:35) #4: Zion dunks from the free throw line (2:54) #3: Zion skies for emphatic windmill after steal vs. Indiana (3:31) #2: Zion shows off his hops with monstrous block vs. Virginia (3:50) #1: Zion gets the steal and finished with 360 dunk vs. Clemson ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: http://www.espn.com