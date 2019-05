Milwaukee prend le large face à Boston, Houston recolle à Golden State

Giannis Antetokounmpo - © Maddie Meyer - AFP

Giannis Goes Off in 4th Quarter! | May 6, 2019 - 07/05/2019 Behind 39 points (17 in the 4th quarter), 16 rebounds and 4 assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks defeated the Celtics by a final score of 113-101 to take a 3-1 lead in this best-of-seven series. With his performance, Antetokounmpo joined Stephen Curry (38 points, 15 rebounds on 4/13/2019 vs LAC) as the only players with at least 35 points, 15 rebounds in a single NBA Playoffs game this season, while also becoming the second player in Bucks history to put up at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back playoff games. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did so several times for Milwaukee, with a high of five straight games in 1974.