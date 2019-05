Milwaukee ne perd pas de temps face à Toronto - © JONATHAN DANIEL - AFP

Giannis Joins Kareem in Bucks NBA Playoffs History! | May 17, 2019 - 18/05/2019 The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire en route to a 125-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 30 points (10-20 FG), 17 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks, becoming the 2nd player in Bucks history (K. Abdul-Jabbar – 10 times) to record at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a single NBA Playoffs game. With the win, the Bucks now hold a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven series with Game 3 set to take place in Toronto on Sunday, May 19th at 7:00pm ET on TNT.