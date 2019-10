Meesseman et Mestdagh, championnes de WNBA, honorées à Ypres dimanche

Emma Meesseman, à droite, et Kim Mestdagh - © NICOLAS MAETERLINCK - BELGA

The Best Of Emma Meesseman (WNBA Finals 2019) - 13/10/2019 The top plays from Finals MVP Emma Meesseman during the WNBA Finals 2019. Meesseman averaged 17.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game en route to becoming the first reserve player to win Finals MVP in league history.