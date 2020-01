Les Rockets subissent la loi de Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard Drops FIRST Career TRIPLE-DOUBLE - 30/01/2020 Damian Lillard dropped his FIRST career triple-double with 36 PTS, 10 REB & 11 AST to lead the Trail Blazers to a 125-112 win over the Rockets. Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5