Les Los Angeles Clippers encore surpris par les Kings, Houston battent et dépassent Utah

NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night | February 22, 2020 - 23/02/2020 NBA Top 10 Plays of the Night | February 22, 2020 Check out the top 10 plays of the night from around the league on Feb. 22 featuring Kelly Oubre Jr., Zach LaVine, Russell Westbrook and more! Subscribe to the NBA: https://on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: https://on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at https://nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: https://nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5